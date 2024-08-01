AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
AIRLINK 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.53%)
DCL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.42%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.39%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.8%)
FFBL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.87%)
NBP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.36%)
OGDC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.37%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.87%)
PPL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
PRL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.65%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.47%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TOMCL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.49%)
TPLP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,241 Decreased By -95.5 (-1.14%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By -365.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 77,740 Decreased By -960.2 (-1.22%)
KSE30 25,045 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.25%)
Aug 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tony Gustavsson out as Matildas coach after Australia Olympic exit

AFP Published 01 Aug, 2024 01:41pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Football Australia on Thursday parted ways with Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsson, following a disastrous Olympic campaign that saw them fail to reach the quarter-finals.

Gustavsson, 50, leaves after four years in charge.

“We thank him for his strong contribution, passion and commitment during that time and wish him every success for the future,” Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said in a statement.

The process to find Gustavsson’s replacement would “commence immediately”, Johnson added.

A 2-1 Olympic defeat to the United States sealed the Matildas’ earliest exit from an Olympic Games since their debut in 2000.

It is a sharp fall from grace for the Australian team which finished fourth in Tokyo three years ago.

Under Gustavsson’s stewardship, Australia had also reached the semi-finals of last year’s Women’s World Cup, which they co-hosted with New Zealand.

Australia lost their opening game in Paris 3-0 to Germany and despite bouncing back with a 6-5 win over Zambia, defeat to the United States sealed their exit.

Their faint hopes of scraping into the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams ended when Canada beat Colombia 1-0.

Defending champions Canada went through instead despite being docked six points for a spying scandal.

Thunderstorm delays start of Olympic men’s race walk

Canadian head coach Bev Priestman was sent home and hit with a one-year ban from football after a member of her coaching staff used a drone to spy on a New Zealand training session before their opening match.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to have been able to be the head coach of the Matildas over the past four years,” Gustavsson said in a statement.

“Australian football will be forever in my heart, and I will be watching on and cheering on your success in the future.”

Olympic Games Paris Olympics Tony Gustavsson Matildas Olympic Games Paris 2024 Paris Olympics 2024 Olympic men's race walk Bev Priestman

Comments

200 characters

Tony Gustavsson out as Matildas coach after Australia Olympic exit

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Cannot defer reform agenda anymore, says Aurangzeb

Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh

Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

MSCI Index: Pakistan’s weight likely to go up by 35-45bps: Topline Securities

Oil rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps 53% in 2QCY24, clocks in at Rs12bn

At least 11 dead after heavy rain in northern India, hundreds missing

KE says network stable as Karachi receives light to moderate rain

Death of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif in July confirmed, Israel says

Read more stories