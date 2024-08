Wizz Air lowered its annual profit forecast on Thursday after reporting a 44% drop in first-quarter operating profit, partly due to costs related to Pratt & Whitney’s engine troubles.

Airlines eye ‘new frontier’ of AI ahead of global summit

The budget carrier forecast net income for the year in the range of 350 million euros to 450 million euros ($379 million -$487 million), from an earlier forecast of 500 million euros to 600 million euros.