AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
AIRLINK 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.53%)
DCL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.42%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.39%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.8%)
FFBL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.87%)
NBP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.36%)
OGDC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.37%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.87%)
PPL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
PRL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.65%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.47%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TOMCL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.49%)
TPLP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,241 Decreased By -95.5 (-1.14%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By -365.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 77,740 Decreased By -960.2 (-1.22%)
KSE30 25,045 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.25%)
Aug 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-01

27 key points on IBIS: Wapda awards Rs21.534bn contract for telemetry system

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 10:04am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has awarded contract worth Rs 21.534 billion for installation of telemetry system at 27 key points on Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS) for real-time discharge monitoring.

The contract has been awarded to a Joint Venture (JV) comprising CDigital and HBCC along with Siemens as Sub-Contractor in the JV. As per the contract, the telemetry system, after the installation, will be commissioned in December 2026.

Chief Engineer and Project Director Indus Telemetry Project Waseem Ali and Chief Executive Officer CDigital, Muhammad Ahsan Bashir signed the agreement on behalf of WAPDA and the JV respectively in a ceremony held Wednesday.

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

Member IRSA (Punjab), WAPDA’s Member (Finance), Member (Water), Member (Power), General Manager (Hydro Resource Management) and representatives of 45 Engineering Division, the Consultants and the Contractors also attended the ceremony.

It is important to note that the Ministry of Water Resources has entrusted WAPDA with the crucial task of implementing a telemetry system on Indus Basin Irrigation System in order to address the issues of water distribution among the federating units. Approved PC-I of Indus Telemetry Project amounted to Rs. 23.834 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Wapda irsa IBIS telemetry system Indus Basin Irrigation System CDigital

Comments

200 characters
T Aug 01, 2024 09:33am
wherever there's pakistani engineering and planning behind a project its destined to fail.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

27 key points on IBIS: Wapda awards Rs21.534bn contract for telemetry system

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Cannot defer reform agenda anymore, says Aurangzeb

Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh

Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

MSCI Index: Pakistan’s weight likely to go up by 35-45bps: Topline Securities

Oil rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps 53% in 2QCY24, clocks in at Rs12bn

At least 11 dead after heavy rain in northern India, hundreds missing

KE says network stable as Karachi receives light to moderate rain

Death of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif in July confirmed, Israel says

Read more stories