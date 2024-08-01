27 key points on IBIS: Wapda awards Rs21.534bn contract for telemetry system

LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has awarded contract worth Rs 21.534 billion for installation of telemetry system at 27 key points on Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS) for real-time discharge monitoring.

The contract has been awarded to a Joint Venture (JV) comprising CDigital and HBCC along with Siemens as Sub-Contractor in the JV. As per the contract, the telemetry system, after the installation, will be commissioned in December 2026.

Chief Engineer and Project Director Indus Telemetry Project Waseem Ali and Chief Executive Officer CDigital, Muhammad Ahsan Bashir signed the agreement on behalf of WAPDA and the JV respectively in a ceremony held Wednesday.

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

Member IRSA (Punjab), WAPDA’s Member (Finance), Member (Water), Member (Power), General Manager (Hydro Resource Management) and representatives of 45 Engineering Division, the Consultants and the Contractors also attended the ceremony.

It is important to note that the Ministry of Water Resources has entrusted WAPDA with the crucial task of implementing a telemetry system on Indus Basin Irrigation System in order to address the issues of water distribution among the federating units. Approved PC-I of Indus Telemetry Project amounted to Rs. 23.834 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024