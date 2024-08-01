Senate panel concerned about ‘poor’ quality of cellular mobile services

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications expressed serious reservations over the deterioration in quality of cellular mobile services, while observing that despite the fact that infrastructure exists, consumers are facing connectivity issues across the country.

The committee; however, took two agenda items, (i) briefing by MoITT on the issue of renewal of LDI/ FLL licenses and (ii) briefing about the plan for installation of firewall for monitoring the social media on the ministry’s request while saying that due to multiple sensitivities attached with it and sought separate in-camera proceeding.

The committee meeting presided over by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, convened here on Wednesday which was briefed by the Universal Service Fund (USF) on the province-wise project details.

The meeting began with a detailed briefing by the USF on the province-wise project details. Officials reported that in Balochistan, there are currently seven projects in progress, 27 projects completed, and a total of 34 access projects for the province. Similarly, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, there are 18 access projects, with 10 completed and eight in progress. In Punjab, there are 29 total access projects, with 25 completed and four in progress. In Islamabad, both access projects have been completed. In Sindh, there are 19 total access projects, with 16 completed and three in progress.

The lack of attention to the Tharparkar area was highlighted, and it was reported that Tharparkar is being prioritised. The USF informed that while reporting on Sindh that there is no immediate drastic shortage of funds, there is still a need for funding.

When inquired about 3G services in various areas of Balochistan, it was reported that most of the 3G projects have been completed. However, Balochistan faces security issues that often hinder project completion. The committee members were further briefed on access projects for national highways, motorways, and tourist destinations. It was noted that many sites are off-grid and rely on solar power.

The committee member, Senator Anusha Rahman, said that operators are not releasing the required spectrum which is resulting in poor services and recommended for binding the operators to allocate the required spectrum.

Rahman recommended that USF officials address this issue, as it is a significant problem for people travelling to these areas who are unable to get connectivity. Additionally, the Impact Assessment Study report in the areas where USF projects have been completed was presented. It comprises quantitative and qualitative survey by USF and it was shared with the committee members.

CEO USF informed the committee that due to security reasons telecom operators use force majeure clause which result in delay of project implementation.

The Minister of MoITT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, briefed on the current budget of the ministry and its spending plan. In addition, the secretary MoITT provided information on IT professional certifications, project KPIs, project impact, and the targets achieved.

The secretary MoITT further added that the government is ensuring sufficient infrastructure is available for freelancers and emphasized the need to encourage the private sector. She explained that they maintain regular communication and coordinate through social media platforms like Tech Destination to reach a national audience.

Chairperson Palwasha recommended that the ministry should utilise mass media tools for extensive reach. While acknowledging the recommendation, the secretary explained that there is currently a budget scarcity that prevents adopting a mass media strategy. The Secretary also informed the committee members that they are encouraging the relevant departments to ensure quality is maintained.

Senator Rahman suggested that the ministry should break the stagnation of growth. The secretary acknowledged Senator Rehman’s recommendations and added that they would expedite the development process. Additionally, while reporting on the current non-development budget for the financial year 2024-25, the minister MoITT informed the committee members that June 2024 showed a 32 per cent growth compared to last year.

At the end of the meeting, the CEO of the National Information Technology Board (NITB), Baber Majid Bhatti, briefed the committee members on its mandate, functions, work, and services. The CEO also briefed the committee members about successful projects and shared the road map of future national projects for digitisation of the country.

