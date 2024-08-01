PTI team briefs Commonwealth SG about how it is being ‘persecuted’

ISLAMABAD: A delegation led by the Secretary General of the Commonwealth the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland called on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leadership on Wednesday at Parliament House.

The discussions centred on strengthening democracy, electoral institutions, judiciary and human rights and women’s rights institutions in Pakistan.

The representatives of the PTI highlighted that the members of their party whether workers or parliamentarians, and their families including women, children and differently-abled continue to face relentless persecution, harassment, abuse, custodial torture and fake cases to stifle their voices and change their loyalties from Imran Khan to kleptocratic dynasties.

They stated that the voice and mandate of the people of Pakistan deserve protection and respect as core democratic value.

The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland pledged the Commonwealth’s unwavering support in bolstering Pakistan’s democratic framework.

She highlighted the Commonwealth’s dedication to working collaboratively with all governments, administrations and opposition within Pakistan.

Emphasising the importance of democratic values, she appreciated the political commitment shown towards the advancement of women, youth, and addressing climate change.

The PTI members conveyed their grave concerns regarding the current political climate in Pakistan. They detailed instances of intimidation faced by the opposition, manipulation of election results, and the resulting erosion of public trust in the electoral process and the legitimacy of the government. These issues, they stressed, severely weaken the democratic institutions of Pakistan.

The PTI representatives also expressed their distress over the international community’s silence during periods when PTI leaders and workers particularly women children and disabled faced horrific abuse, persecution, torture, and intimidation.

They urged for a stronger global stance against such violations to protect democratic principles and human rights.

They stressed that the international community must not remain silent in the face of persecution and suppression of the opposition, as it threatens the democratic values we collectively uphold.

The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland reaffirmed the Commonwealth’s commitment to supporting democracy in Pakistan. She stated that the Commonwealth would provide technical assistance to strengthen democratic institutions and electoral processes.

Furthermore, she pledged support for the judiciary, recognising its crucial role in upholding justice and democratic integrity.

The PTI members underscored that the judiciary remains a solitary beacon of hope in ensuring democratic restoration in Pakistan and must operate independently without fear of intelligence agencies’ interference and pressures on the working of the judiciary.

Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Shandana Gulzar, Zain Qureshi, Taimur Jhagra, and Mehr Bano attended the meeting.

