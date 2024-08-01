Nutshell announces strategic expansion into ME

KARACHI: Nutshell Group has announced its strategic expansion into the Middle East market under its commitment to broaden its regional presence and strengthen economic and cultural ties within the region.

As part of this strategic growth, Unaizah Saeed Ali, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East, while Mehrunisa Azhar has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer Nutshell Group for Pakistan.

With over two decades of industry experience, Nutshell Group has been a pioneer in fostering impactful dialogue and collaboration across various sectors. Expanding into the Middle East marks a pivotal step in the firm’s journey toward establishing itself as a global leader in communications and strategic engagement.

In a joint statement, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Chairman of Nutshell Group; Usman Yousuf, Director; and Rabia Ahmad, Director and CEO of Nutshell Group, expressed their enthusiasm about the expansion and said that Nutshell entry into the Middle East market reflects vision of connecting visionary minds and driving transformative change.

“We are eager to bring our distinctive approach to communications in this vibrant region and look forward to building enduring relationships with our partners”, they added.

As part of its commitment to excellence, Nutshell Group will work closely with the local partners to deliver innovative solutions that drive growth, foster collaboration, and contribute to the region’s economic and social development.

