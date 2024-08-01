AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-01

FESCO CEO says women in Islam treated with respect, honour

Press Release Published 01 Aug, 2024 07:27am

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Muhammad Amir has said that our religion emphasizes the respect of women, their protection, and provision of their rights which our religion gave to women, its precedent is not found in the religions of the world. He was addressing a seminar on the ‘Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010’ at the FESCO headquarters here on Wednesday.

He said that few women are employed in the power sector, women workers of FESCO are being provided all the facilities and if they face any kind of harassment from their male colleagues, a regular committee has been set up under the leadership of DG Mirad Sadaf Naz to redress it.

Addressing the seminar and giving a briefing on the Harassment of Women Act 2010, Director General (HR) FESCO Farrukh Aftab said that the law was passed by the Government of Pakistan in early 2010, which aims to protect all institutions, whether public, private or civil society to provide an opportunity for them to self-regulate and set rules by which they can deal with the problem of sexual harassment of women in their country. Adoption of this code of conduct has become mandatory for all institutions.

DG Admin FESCO Mujtaba Khan said in his address that under this law, the management of departments is responsible for changing the culture of the institution to make it respectable for women and FESCO is fulfilling its social responsibilities in this regard. He told that a committee has been formed against harassment of women whose members include Director Legal and Labour Farrukh Aftab, Director Finance Ali Muhammad and Office Superintendent Muhammad Atif Mann to represent the union.

Sadaf Naz said that sexual harassment of women in the workplace will not be tolerated. Women are serving the institutions by utilizing their best abilities. It is important to encourage them so that they can contribute to the development of the country by working side by side with men. There has never been any incident of sexual harassment of women in FESCO, but if any woman faces any such problem, she can contact the committee and immediate action will be taken.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

