Rates of vegetables: CS Punjab seeks report on comparative evaluation of prices

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2024 07:27am

LAHORE: Taking notice of the difference in rates of vegetables in some districts, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman sought a report on the comparative evaluation of the prices.

The Chief Secretary chaired a video link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to review the prices and availability of food items. The participants discussed various proposals to improve the price control mechanism such as mapping of shops in critical markets.

The Chief Secretary ordered the agriculture department to prepare SOPs for correct determination of price of commodities in the auction process. He said that there is no justification for the clear difference in the prices of potatoes, onions and other vegetables in different districts, adding that the prices fixed in the markets of the districts should be compared and the report should be sent on a daily basis.

The Chief Secretary said that implementation of the notified prices is the responsibility of the administration. He directed the deputy commissioners to take action against the price magistrates who are not performing their duties. He said that providing relief to the people from inflation is the first priority of the government, and no negligence is acceptable in this regard. He said that price lists should be prominently displayed at all shops.

The Secretary Industries gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. The administrative secretaries of food, agriculture, livestock departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

