World

Antony Blinken calls for Venezuela to publish tabulation of votes in Sunday’s election

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2024 10:45am

TOKYO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called on Venezuela’s electoral authorities to published detailed tabulation of votes in Sunday’s election to ensure transparency and accountability.

“The United States applauds the Venezuelan people for their participation in the July 28 presidential election despite significant challenges and deep concerns about the process,” Blinken said in a statement.

US to announce military command revamp in Japan, official says

“Now that the voting has concluded, it is vitally important that every vote is counted fairly and transparently,” he said.

