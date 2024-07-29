HCSTSI says concerned at hike in gas prices

HYDERABAD: Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), has expressed concern over the continued increase in gas prices by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). He highlighted that domestic consumers, along with small and large hotels, bakeries, and restaurants, have no alternative but to rely on LPG gas.

However, following a tragic incident in Hyderabad in May 2024, there has been an intense crackdown on LPG gas shops in the city, leading to a severe shortage of LPG gas.

President Shaikhani elaborated on the tragic incident in May 2024, when an unsecured LPG gas station exploded, resulting in numerous unfortunate deaths, injuries, and extensive property damage. In response to this incident, the district administration initiated a widespread crackdown on LPG gas stations throughout Hyderabad. This has caused significant difficulties for businesses and domestic consumers, who are now struggling with the unavailability of LPG gas in the city.

He stated that HCSTSI, representing the small traders of Hyderabad, had promptly addressed the issue by writing a letter to the Federal Minister for Energy and Petroleum Division, Mussadiq Malik. Additionally, OGRA was informed about the on-ground realities through formal correspondence. Consequently, OGRA took decisive action and authorized ten major distribution companies to open LPG stations in Hyderabad.

Chamber President Farooq Shaikhani highlighted that despite receiving permission; these LPG stations are not yet fully operational, perpetuating the gas crisis in the city. He pointed out that most of the newly approved LPG stations are located outside the city limits, with minimal security measures in place, which further exacerbates the situation.

He further urged the need for enhancing the safety of LPG gas stations. Under the LPG (Production and Distribution) Rules 2001, there are clear guidelines for LPG distribution in Pakistan.

To prevent any mishaps, it is crucial to secure LPG distribution measures through standard testing and certification of cylinders and by permitting only licensed distributors to sell LPG. Additionally, a digital system should be implemented to monitor LPG distribution, and consumers should be trained on the safe use of LPG.

He proposed that approved distribution centers should be established at designated locations within Hyderabad city, with ban on LPG shops in densely populated areas.

He suggested introducing domestic and commercial online ordering and home delivery systems, coupled with regular safety inspections and cylinder checks. Moreover, an emergency response team should be formed to provide 24/7 services in case of emergencies. He appealed to the district administration to facilitate access to LPG gas stations for traders and domestic consumers, ensuring that this issue is resolved efficiently.

