Govt urged to revisit contracts with IPPs

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said the agreements reached with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) should be revisited as the deals were investor-friendly with no regard for the rights of the consumers.

He was speaking at a meeting of the party office-bearers of district Peshawar on Sunday. He directed the participants to work for strengthening and reorganising the QWP at the grassroots.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government was putting burden on the power consumers to pay the capacity payments to the IPPs, which was a grave injustice to the people.

He said the government should investigate to determine who was responsible for reaching the agreements with the IPPs which protected the rights of the investors only.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order in various parts of the province, the QWP leader said the local administration in Kurram tribal district should swing into action to broker a ceasefire between the warring tribes.

He said the clashes had claimed several lives, but the provincial government was acting like a silent spectator.

He said the provincial ministers and advisers were always ready to give political talks and indulge in making political statements over petty issues, but they did not have time to stop the bloodshed in Kurram.

QWP leader opposed the selling of the land acquired for the educational complex in Mardan and said this belied the claims of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government about declaring education emergency in the province.

Sherpao said the PTI had been ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a third straight term but it failed to work for the welfare of the people. “Selling the land acquired for the educational complex is a violation of the relevant laws,” he said, adding that under the law, a piece of land once acquired for a project should be used for that specific purpose.

