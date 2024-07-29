President, PM for preventive measures against Hepatitis challenges

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari has called for taking measures to promote preventive measures, increase screening, testing and treatment facilities across Pakistan to save people from Hepatitis.

In his message on the World Hepatitis Day, he said Hepatitis causes a large number of deaths worldwide every year. The President said screening and timely diagnosis will reduce the burden on Pakistan’s public health system.

He said awareness should be created about the importance of prevention, screening and treatment of hepatitis. He urged media, academia, students, and members of the civil society to play their due role in creating awareness amongst the masses about hepatitis.

On World Hepatitis Day being observed today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a nationwide campaign aimed at eradicating Hepatitis C.

In his message, the Prime Minister reiterated government’s firm dedication to overcome the challenges posed by Hepatitis.

He said as a part of this noble endeavour, our focus will be on decentralizing testing and treatment centres, ensuring that the services provided are tailored to the needs of our citizens, in alignment with the Global Strategy.

The Prime Minister said reassured that every citizen will have free access to screening and treatment facilities for Hepatitis C.

The prime Minister recalled that during his tenure as Chief Minister Punjab, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute project, a milestone in the provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities to kidney and liver patients was established along with modern Hepatitis Filter Clinics that were set up in all the 36 districts of Punjab.

He said we have done it before and we will do it again.

The Prime minister said on this World Hepatitis Day, let us stand united in our efforts to raise awareness, support those affected by viral hepatitis, and work towards a future free from the burden of this disease. He said together, we can make a difference and build a healthier and more prosperous nation.