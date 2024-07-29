Prices of essential food items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, vegetable, pulses, cooking/oil, ghee and milk powder and others remained high in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

One kilogram of live chicken was available at Rs450/kg in the open market, while a dozen of farm eggs were being sold at Rs240 in the retail market. Prices of cow meat are is available at Rs700-800 and Rs900/kg. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market, it added.

According to the survey, the price of vegetables remained sky-rocketed in the local market. Price of tomatoes remained unchanged as available at Rs180/kg in the open market while the price of onion was also being sold within range of Rs100 to 120 per kg. Prices of ginger and garlic remained unchanged as available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs200/kg, the survey said.

Other veggie prices have also touched a new peak, making it hard for the common man to buy this essential commodity at a higher price. Peas was being sold at Rs250, capsicum at Rs200/kilo, ladyfinger Rs200-150/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs80-100/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs400/kg, the survey said. It added the Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs150-160/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown-colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flour other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

Mixed trend in prices of pulses and grocery items was registered in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs300-320kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs290/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs600/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs320/kg, dal Channa at Rs320/kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360/kg, small-size white Channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs150/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs144 per kg, the survey said.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The prices of apple was available at Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs200-300/kg, melon at Rs100-120 per kg, watermelon at Rs70 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

