LESCO detects 484 power pilferers

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 484 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 302nd day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 133 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 21 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 302nd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 13 were commercial, 01 agricultural, 11 industrial and 459 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 405,262 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.082 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged 2,650 detection units to an electricity pilferer in Qila Gujar Singh area; 3,971 detection units to a power pilferer in Mustafa Abad; 4,098 detection units to an electricity thief in New Anarkali area; and 8,654 units in the form of detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Kot Radha Kishan.

During the 302 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 108,952 power connections and 92,241 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 34,615 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 121,498,487 detection units worth Rs 4,348,651,484 to all the power pilferers.