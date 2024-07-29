AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-29

Millers again urge govt to allow export of surplus sugar

Press Release Published 29 Jul, 2024 06:37am

LAHORE: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) says that in a recent meeting of Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) in Islamabad, PSMA has reiterated its request to the government to allow 1.5 million metric tons of surplus sugar valuing one billion dollars in foreign exchange earnings for the country.

In a statement, a PSMA spokesman said that during the last SAB meeting, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated PSMA’s helpful efforts to maintain sugar prices.

Sugar industry has long been appealing to the government to consider export of surplus sugar as it is facing huge losses due to increased costs of production and by incurring carrying costs on surplus stocks of crushing seasons of 2022-23 and 2023-24. Continuous production of surplus sugar every year without its appropriate exports and domestic sale of sugar below its costs of production has increasingly become unsustainable and unviable for the

sugar industry.

Sugarcane farmers have greatly suffered due to detrimental conditions of their wheat, cotton and maize crops and now are relying solely on sugarcane crop for their sustenance and survival. Previously cane payments to the growers have been made regularly and timely crushing was started but the current cash flow constraints confronted by the sugar industry due to huge inventory have increasingly become uncontainable.

The PSMA requests the Federal Government to allow export of surplus sugar to enable the sugar mills to complete cane payments to sugarcane farmers. International sugar prices are continuously sliding downwards and already US$300 million in foreign exchange earnings of the country have been lost due to delayed policy decision making in this regard.

The PSMA appeals to the government to urgently grant permission of export of verified surplus stocks of 1.2MMT on 15-07-2024, expected to rise to 1.5 million tons by end November, as little time is left in forthcoming crushing season which again is going to be a surplus season and formulate a permanent and inclusive policy on export of surplus sugar so that sugar industry keep contributing foreign exchange to the country’s agricultural and national economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSMA Rana Tanveer Hussain Pakistan Sugar Mills Association SAB

Comments

200 characters

Millers again urge govt to allow export of surplus sugar

KE seeks PD’s help in getting MPCL gas

Tax refund cases: LHC bars FIA from taking steps against FBR officers

Power export to China: feasibility study on the cards

IK’s arrest: PTI says will start countrywide protest on Aug 5

35 killed as tribal feud sparks sectarian fighting in Kurram

PM announces series of significant visa reforms

Miftah says will move court against KE

Commodity traders say WHT to further fuel food inflation

IPP agreements main reason behind power challenges: PBF

CTO Islamabad accused of ‘deceiving’ tax system

Read more stories