AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India clinch series in rain-hit T20 after Sri Lanka collapse

AFP Published July 28, 2024

KANDY: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal powered India to a seven-wicket win in the rain-hit second T20 international against Sri Lanka and clinch the series on Sunday.

Chasing a rain-revised target of 78 in eight overs, India raced to victory with nine balls to spare at Kandy’s Pallekele International Stadium.

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series to mark a strong beginning with their new-age team under Suryakumar and coach Gautam Gambhir.

Stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20 internationals after the team’s World Cup triumph in Barbados last month.

Suryakumar has shown early signs of leading from the front after playing key parts in the two wins including his quickfire 26 in the latest outing.

“We spoke about this before this tournament, what brand of cricket we want to play,” the 33-year-old Suryakumar said.

“Even though it was a shorter target, this is the template we want going ahead.”

Suryakumar’s India begin new T20 journey with Sri Lanka thrashing

Bowlers set up victory after Ravi Bishnoi and Hardik Pandya shared five wickets between them to limit Sri Lanka to 161-9 despite Kusal Perera’s 53.

Sri Lanka collapsed from 130-2 to 140-6 and lost three further wickets, including two in the final over by Axar Patel.

Rain interrupted India’s chase after just three balls and six runs without a wicket lost when intermittent showers kept the players off the field for over an hour.

Play resumed with revised playing conditions and Suryakumar put on 39 runs with left-handed Jaiswal, who smashed 30, after Sanju Samson fell for a duck.

Matheesha Pathirana took down Suryakumar and Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Jaiswal but the two did the job with their batting attacks.

Pandya finished with two fours in his unbeaten 22 to complete another dominant win after their 43-run triumph in the opener on Saturday.

Batting flop

Earlier Suryakumar won a delayed toss due to rain and invited Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, to bat first.

India struck an early blow with the dismissal of Kusal Mendis for 10 before the right-left handed partnership of Pathum Nissanka, who made 32, Perera, who hit 53, added put on 54 in quick time.

Nissanka departed after being trapped lbw off Bishnoi but Perera kept up the attack as he raised his fifty with a six off Pandya.

Pandya, a fast bowler who lost out in the T20 captaincy race to Suryakumar, struck twice in one over including Perera to pull things back in India’s favour.

Former captain Dasun Shanaka fell bowled to Bishnoi’s leg-spin for a second successive first-ball duck.

Bishnoi, who was named man of the match for his bowling returns of 3-26 in his four overs, removed Hasaranga next ball but Ramesh Mendis saw off the hat-trick.

“Disappointed with our batting at the death and our middle and lower-middle order, including me,” said Asalanka, who fell for 14.

“We must improve our batting at the death.”

Sri Lanka’s struggle continues after changes to their set up including new captain Asalanka and interim coach Sanath Jayasuriya following an early exit from the T20 World Cup.

The third T20 match is on Tuesday at the same venue.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA

Comments

200 characters

India clinch series in rain-hit T20 after Sri Lanka collapse

JI to continue Islamabad sit-in after first round talks with govt: Baloch

Iran warns of ‘consequences’ of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

Suspects in consulate attack not handed over to Pakistan: FO

KP govt asks PHC to form judicial commission on May 9

Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan swimmers fail to qualify for next round

Bangladesh students vow to resume protests unless leaders freed

Sri Lanka crush India for maiden Women’s Asia Cup T20 title

Vladimir Putin warns the United States of Cold War-style missile crisis

Kamala Harris says she is ‘underdog,’ Trump goes on offense

Israel forces advance in south Gaza, more people displaced, residents say

Read more stories