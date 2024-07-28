AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Australia prime minister rejigs cabinet ahead of election expected in 2025

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2024 10:40am

SYDNEY: Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday announced a cabinet reshuffle after two senior ministers said they planned to retire at the next election.

The reshuffle, the first since the centre-left Labor Party swept to power at a general election in May 2022, marks an attempt by Albanese to refresh his team ahead of the next poll, expected in 2025.

“I would expect that this is the team that I will take to the election when it is held sometime in the future,” Albanese said in a televised media conference in Canberra.

Among a raft of ministerial changes, Albanese said Tony Burke, already arts minister, will take the key portfolios of home affairs, immigration and multicultural affairs, and cyber security.

Clare O’Neil shifts from home affairs and cyber security to housing and homelessness, remaining in cabinet, while immigration minister Andrew Giles moves to skills and training, no longer in a cabinet position.

Northern Territory Senator Malarndirri McCarthy will take over as minister for indigenous Australians.

Australia PM defends action on cost of living amid by-election

The appointments come after long-serving Labor ministers Brendan O’Connor and Linda Burney announced they would retire at the next election.

Albanese paid tribute to O’Connor and Burney as having made an “extraordinary contribution” to the nation over a long period of time.

