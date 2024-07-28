Oil depot in Russia’s Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack, local governor says

Three tanks at an oil storage depot in Russia’s Kursk region caught fire as a result of a Ukraine-launched drone attack, acting regional governor Alexei Smirnov said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the attack, and a fire at one of the tanks was quickly extinguished.

Russian oil depot on fire after Ukrainian drone attack: governor

However, 82 firefighters and 32 units of equipment were involved in trying to put out fires at the other two tanks, Smirnov said on the Telegram messaging app.