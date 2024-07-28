Maryam wants to transform Punjab into ‘digital tech hub’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday they are determined to use modern technologies for governance, public services and economic development of people.

“We are committed to provide favourable environment for technological innovation and investment in Punjab,” the CM said in a meeting with Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Pakistan Yu Shaoning, to discuss strategic cooperation for Punjab’s digital growth.

The CM reviewed various suggestions and recommendations for leveraging Huawei’s technical expertise in the field of digitisation. She discussed cooperation in possible sectors including Smart City, and explored various options for investment in the digital economy.

Huawei Deputy Chief expressed his commitment to support Punjab’s technical initiatives. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Additional Secretary Sara Hayat and other relevant officers were also present.

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid rich tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider.

She said, “Captain Mohammad Sarwar Shaheed died for the defense of Pakistan and became immortal in history. Nation is proud of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, and will never forget his sacrifice. Captain Mohammad Sarwar Shaheed will live forever in the hearts.”

