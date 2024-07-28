AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-28

PM condemns Israeli brutality in Gaza

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called upon the international community, including the United Nations, should fulfil its responsibilities with respect to Palestine after strongly condemning the ongoing violent actions of the Israeli forces in Khan Younis.

The prime minister has also expressed deep concern over the ongoing violent actions of the Israeli forces in Khan Younis area of Palestine, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PMO quoted the premier stating that more than 150,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to Israel’s brutality in Khan Younis. Due to the siege of Khan Younis, the supply of food and other necessities of life have been suspended in the area, added the prime minister.

Prime Minister further stated that a human tragedy has been born in Palestine and the international community, including the United Nations, should fulfill its responsibilities as Israeli forces are committing grave crime of genocide of Palestinians. The premier added that in its statement at the International Court of Justice, Pakistan raised its voice on the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and the atrocities inflicted on the Palestinians by Israel.

He said that Pakistan reiterates its’ demand that the recent decisions of the International Court of Justice regarding the situation in Palestine and the resolutions of the United Nations should be implemented. So far, 1,200 tons of aid and 1,500 tons of relief goods have been sent to Palestine by six planes of the Pakistan Air Force and 1,500 tons by three ships, said the prime minister.

Special arrangements have been made for Palestinian medical students in Pakistan’s medical colleges so that they can continue their education.

The international community should hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and bring it to justice; he said and added that Pakistani government and people stand with their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Israel UN Gaza Palestinians Israeli forces PM Shehbaz Sharif khan younis Gaza genocide Israeli brutality in Gaza

Comments

200 characters

PM condemns Israeli brutality in Gaza

Govt to sustain gas tariff at current level: Musadik

Pak PWD dissolution: Govt decides to hand over ongoing projects to provinces

Energy-efficient fans: Govt asks PEFMA to share its business plan

Recycled copper: Exporters allowed cut in value of input goods

JIT formed to probe anti-state social media drive

PTI files complaint against CEC before SJC

SECP registers 27,542 new cos in FY24

Saudi envoy, Dar discuss bilateral ties

Passport printing: Customs asked to clear ink cartridges

Negligent sales tax withholding agents to face huge penalties

Read more stories