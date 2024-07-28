PM condemns Israeli brutality in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called upon the international community, including the United Nations, should fulfil its responsibilities with respect to Palestine after strongly condemning the ongoing violent actions of the Israeli forces in Khan Younis.

The prime minister has also expressed deep concern over the ongoing violent actions of the Israeli forces in Khan Younis area of Palestine, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PMO quoted the premier stating that more than 150,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to Israel’s brutality in Khan Younis. Due to the siege of Khan Younis, the supply of food and other necessities of life have been suspended in the area, added the prime minister.

Prime Minister further stated that a human tragedy has been born in Palestine and the international community, including the United Nations, should fulfill its responsibilities as Israeli forces are committing grave crime of genocide of Palestinians. The premier added that in its statement at the International Court of Justice, Pakistan raised its voice on the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and the atrocities inflicted on the Palestinians by Israel.

He said that Pakistan reiterates its’ demand that the recent decisions of the International Court of Justice regarding the situation in Palestine and the resolutions of the United Nations should be implemented. So far, 1,200 tons of aid and 1,500 tons of relief goods have been sent to Palestine by six planes of the Pakistan Air Force and 1,500 tons by three ships, said the prime minister.

Special arrangements have been made for Palestinian medical students in Pakistan’s medical colleges so that they can continue their education.

The international community should hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and bring it to justice; he said and added that Pakistani government and people stand with their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

