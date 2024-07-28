US defends law forcing sale of TikTok app

SAN FRANCISCO: TikTok’s collection of user data makes it a national security threat, the US Justice Department said Friday in response to a civil suit by the Chinese-owned firm aimed at preventing the forced sale of the app.

TikTok’s suit in a Washington federal court argues that a law, which forces the video platform to be sold next year or face a US ban, violates First Amendment rights of free speech. The US response counters that the law addresses national security concerns, not speech, and that TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance is not able to claim First Amendment rights in the United States.

“Given TikTok’s broad reach within the United States, the capacity for China to use TikTok’s features to achieve its overarching objective to undermine American interests creates a national-security threat of immense depth and scale,” the Justice Department wrote in its filing.

It details concerns that ByteDance could, and would, comply with Chinese government demands for data about US users or yield to pressure to censor or promote content on the platform, senior justice department officials said in a briefing.

TikTok gives Beijing the “means to undermine US national security” by collecting vast amounts of sensitive data from US users, and by utilizing a proprietary algorithm to control which videos users see, the DOJ filing said.

“That algorithm can be manually manipulated, and its location in China would permit the Chinese government to covertly control the algorithm — and thus secretly shape the content that American users receive,” it added. TikTok responded to the DOJ filing on Saturday, saying “the Constitution is on our side.”

“The TikTok ban would silence 170 million Americans’ voices, violating the First Amendment,” the company said in a statement on social media platform X, referring to the app’s users in the United States.

“As we’ve said before, the government has never put forth proof of its claims, including when Congress passed this unconstitutional law.” The DOJ filing argues that the law’s focus on foreign ownership of TikTok takes it out of the realm of the First Amendment.

US intelligence agencies are concerned that China can “weaponize” mobile apps, justice department officials said. “It’s clear that the Chinese government has for years been pursuing large, structured datasets of Americans through all sorts of manner, including malicious cyber activity; including efforts to buy that data from data brokers and others, and including efforts to build sophisticated AI models that can utilize that data,” a senior justice department official said.