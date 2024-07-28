AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-28

US defends law forcing sale of TikTok app

AFP Published 28 Jul, 2024 06:49am

SAN FRANCISCO: TikTok’s collection of user data makes it a national security threat, the US Justice Department said Friday in response to a civil suit by the Chinese-owned firm aimed at preventing the forced sale of the app.

TikTok’s suit in a Washington federal court argues that a law, which forces the video platform to be sold next year or face a US ban, violates First Amendment rights of free speech. The US response counters that the law addresses national security concerns, not speech, and that TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance is not able to claim First Amendment rights in the United States.

“Given TikTok’s broad reach within the United States, the capacity for China to use TikTok’s features to achieve its overarching objective to undermine American interests creates a national-security threat of immense depth and scale,” the Justice Department wrote in its filing.

It details concerns that ByteDance could, and would, comply with Chinese government demands for data about US users or yield to pressure to censor or promote content on the platform, senior justice department officials said in a briefing.

TikTok gives Beijing the “means to undermine US national security” by collecting vast amounts of sensitive data from US users, and by utilizing a proprietary algorithm to control which videos users see, the DOJ filing said.

“That algorithm can be manually manipulated, and its location in China would permit the Chinese government to covertly control the algorithm — and thus secretly shape the content that American users receive,” it added. TikTok responded to the DOJ filing on Saturday, saying “the Constitution is on our side.”

“The TikTok ban would silence 170 million Americans’ voices, violating the First Amendment,” the company said in a statement on social media platform X, referring to the app’s users in the United States.

“As we’ve said before, the government has never put forth proof of its claims, including when Congress passed this unconstitutional law.” The DOJ filing argues that the law’s focus on foreign ownership of TikTok takes it out of the realm of the First Amendment.

US intelligence agencies are concerned that China can “weaponize” mobile apps, justice department officials said. “It’s clear that the Chinese government has for years been pursuing large, structured datasets of Americans through all sorts of manner, including malicious cyber activity; including efforts to buy that data from data brokers and others, and including efforts to build sophisticated AI models that can utilize that data,” a senior justice department official said.

China TikTok US National Security US Justice Department TikTok app TikTok collection of user data sale of TikTok app

Comments

200 characters

US defends law forcing sale of TikTok app

Govt to sustain gas tariff at current level: Musadik

Pak PWD dissolution: Govt decides to hand over ongoing projects to provinces

Energy-efficient fans: Govt asks PEFMA to share its business plan

Recycled copper: Exporters allowed cut in value of input goods

JIT formed to probe anti-state social media drive

PTI files complaint against CEC before SJC

SECP registers 27,542 new cos in FY24

Saudi envoy, Dar discuss bilateral ties

Passport printing: Customs asked to clear ink cartridges

Negligent sales tax withholding agents to face huge penalties

Read more stories