Pakistan Print 2024-07-28

Islamabad witnesses rise in crimes

Fazal Sher Published 28 Jul, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of car theft and robberies increased manifold in the capital city during the last week, as carjackers lifted 94 vehicles and armed robbers struck at 53 places in the city depriving citizens of valuables worth millions of rupees.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 20 cases of various kinds of theft including mobile and cash snatching at gunpoint as well as four cases of murder.

The 94 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include six cars and 88 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Ramna, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Aabpara and Industrial Area police stations.

In the same period, robbers struck at eight places and auto thieves stole 10 motorbikes from the limits of Khanna police station, eight cases of auto theft and six cases of robbery were reported to Ramna police station, armed persons snatched cash and mobile phones from three persons and auto thieves stole 10 motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station, two motorbikes and one car were stolen and robbers struck at five places in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Furthermore, seven cases of auto theft, three cases of robbery and one street crime were reported to the Aabpara police station, four cases of different kinds of street crime, five cases of auto theft and one case of robbery were reported to Industrial Area police station.

During the last week, unidentified armed robbers struck at five places and auto thieves stole five vehicles from the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

Similarly, one case of robbery, six cases of bike theft and of one car were reported to Sabzi Mandi police station during the last week.

