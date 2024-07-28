Hepatitis B and C: experts urge govt to provide free test kits

KARACHI: In view of rising Hepatitis B and C infections across Pakistan, leading gastroenterologists and hepatologists have urged federal and provincial health authorities to ensure the availability of World Health Organization (WHO) pre-qualified hepatitis C virus (HCV) self-test kits free of charge for the diagnosis and treatment of viral hepatitis.

Speaking at a press conference in connection with World Hepatitis Day 2024, health experts from the Pak GI and Liver Disease Society (PGLDS) emphasized the importance of these self-test kits in controlling the spread of the disease. They reiterated their demand to link the issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) with Hepatitis B and C screening, asserting that this measure is crucial for accurately determining the prevalence of viral hepatitis in Pakistan.

“The incidence of Hepatitis B and C has been increasing at an alarming rate in Pakistan, leading to significant public health concerns. Accurate and widespread screening is essential for early diagnosis and treatment, which can prevent the spread of these infections and reduce the burden on the healthcare system”, said Dr. Lubna Kamani, President of the PGLDS while speaking at press conference at KPC on Saturday.

Accompanied by Patron of PGLDS Prof. Dr. Shahid Ahmed, Secretary General PGLDS Dr. Sajjad Jamil, Dr. Nazish Butt, Dr. Amanullah Abbasi, Dr. Nasir Luck, Dr. Kanwal Botani and Dr. Masood Khoso, Dr. Lubana Kamani said WHO prequalified HCV self-test kits are considered reliable and user-friendly, allowing individuals to conduct the test themselves and receive quick results. “Making these kits available free of charge would encourage more people to get tested, particularly in remote and underserved areas where access to healthcare facilities is limited”, she added.

Dr. Lubana further argued that linking the issuance of CNICs with mandatory Hepatitis B and C screening could significantly improve the detection rates of these infections. This strategy would ensure that a larger portion of the population is tested, thereby providing a clearer picture of the disease’s prevalence and enabling more targeted public health interventions, she added. She attributed the spread of these viruses to unnecessary injections, contaminated medical tools, and unsafe practices, pointing out that intravenous drug user face a significantly higher risk.

Highlighting the mortality associated with HBV and HCV infections, Dr. Lubana Kamani underscored the need for comprehensive national data, improved access to testing and treatment facilities, and enhanced public awareness to combat these public health challenges effectively.

In his remarks, Prof Dr. Shahid Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of PGLDS, advocated learning from Egypt’s successful efforts in eliminating viral hepatitis, especially Hepatitis C. He cited Egypt’s “100 Million Healthy Lives” campaign, which utilized extensive testing and treatment infrastructure to screen the entire adult population for HCV and make treatment widely accessible.

Dr. Sajjad Jamil, another leading gastroenterologist, highlighted the effective treatment options available for Hepatitis B and C. While there is no cure for Hepatitis B, antiviral medications can suppress the virus and prevent complications. In contrast, Hepatitis C is curable with Direct-Acting Antivirals (DAAs), which offer high cure rates exceeding 95% in most cases.

Dr. Nazish Butt, a prominent hepatologist from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi, emphasized the critical need for early detection and treatment of Hepatitis B and C in Pakistan. She highlighted that these viruses often remain undetected for years, causing severe liver damage before symptoms become apparent. She pointed out that late diagnosis often leads to expensive treatments and potential liver transplants, placing a heavy financial burden on families and the healthcare system. In many cases, patients may die within one to three years after a late diagnosis due to limited access to timely testing and treatment, she added.

Other gastroenterologists including Dr. Amanullah Abbasi, Dr. Nasir Luck and Dr. Kanwal Botani also urged people to get them screened for the Hepatitis B and C and if they are infected with these viruses, they should immediately seek treatment.

