AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-28

Gold rises as yields slip after US data lifts rate-cut hopes

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2024 06:49am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose 1% on Friday as US Treasury yields fell on optimism for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September after data showed US prices rose modestly in June. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,382.98 per ounce by 1741 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 9 on Thursday. US gold futures for August delivery settled 1.2% higher at $2,381.

“Today’s mixed-to-weaker US data suggests inflationary pressures and economic activity are waning, paving the way for the Fed to cut rates twice this year,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com. Fed policymakers on Friday got fresh evidence of progress on their battle against inflation, fueling expectations they will use their meeting next week to signal interest rate cuts starting in September. Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index nudged up 0.1% last month after being unchanged in May, the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Following the data, benchmark 10-year note yields fell to a one-week low.

Meanwhile, physical demand in India, the second-largest consumer, received a boost as the country slashed import duties on gold and silver earlier this week. Gold premiums in India jumped to their highest level in a decade this week as well.

“Any uptick that we see from India or China tends to have an outside effect on overall demand. I think the move to reduce the duty (in India) can only have a positive effect on demand,” said Everett Millman, chief market analyst with Gainesville Coins. Spot silver fell 0.6% to $27.80 per ounce. Platinum shed 0.2% at $930.86, while palladium lost 1.1% at $896.50.

Silver, platinum and palladium were headed for their third straight weekly fall.

Gold US Treasury yields Gold Prices Spot gold US gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold rises as yields slip after US data lifts rate-cut hopes

Govt to sustain gas tariff at current level: Musadik

Pak PWD dissolution: Govt decides to hand over ongoing projects to provinces

Energy-efficient fans: Govt asks PEFMA to share its business plan

Recycled copper: Exporters allowed cut in value of input goods

JIT formed to probe anti-state social media drive

PTI files complaint against CEC before SJC

SECP registers 27,542 new cos in FY24

Saudi envoy, Dar discuss bilateral ties

Passport printing: Customs asked to clear ink cartridges

Negligent sales tax withholding agents to face huge penalties

Read more stories