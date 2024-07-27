Pakistan rejects Modi’s belligerent remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Friday, rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s belligerent remarks and advised that New Delhi should reflect on its own campaign of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories instead of maligning others for terrorism.

“Bravado and jingoism undermine regional peace, and are totally counter-productive for resolution of long-standing disputes between Pakistan and India, especially the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in response to Modi’s belligerent remarks made in Drass, Ladakh on 26 July 2024.

Rejecting the remarks, Baloch said that the Indian leaders’ rhetorical statements cannot deflect international attention from India’s heavy-handed approach to suppress the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realisation of their fundamental rights and freedoms, particularly, their inalienable right to self-determination.

“Instead of maligning others for terrorism, India should reflect on its own campaign of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories,” she stated.

She underlined that Pakistan stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any aggression, as exemplified by its robust response to India’s reckless incursion in February 2019.

“While Pakistan is ready to counter India’s aggressive actions, it remains committed to promoting peace and stability in the region,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier addressing the Kargil War memorial in Drass, Ladakh on Thursday, Modi warned Pakistan that its “nefarious” plans would not materialise.

“Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly, I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force, and the enemy will be given a befitting reply,” Modi said in a provocative address to the event, adding: “Pakistan faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure. It has not learned any lessons from history.”

