Teams sail down Seine in rain-soaked Olympics opening ceremony

PARIS: Thousands of Olympic competitors cruised down the River Seine in a spectacular opening ceremony for the Paris Games on Friday that celebrated French history and culture to the delight of a crowd undeterred by persistent rain.

For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony took place outside the main stadium with up to 7,000 athletes parading down the Seine past the historic monuments of the French capital.

In an ambitious, high-risk departure from past opening ceremonies, the athletes sailed in an armada of 85 boats instead of making the traditional walk around a running track.

Some 300,000 people watched in person from specially built stands on the river banks, and another 200,000 from overlooking balconies and apartments.

As tradition dictates, the Greek delegation had the honour of leading out the flotilla, as the cradle of the modern Olympic movement.

The show blended French culture and history while a pre-recorded cabaret-style segment from US pop star Lady Gaga featured prominently in the early stages of the parade.

Franco-Malian R&B superstar Aya Nakamura, the most listened to French-speaking singer in the world, also sang, defying criticism from far-right activists.

Critics had accused the 29-year-old singer, best known for her hit “Djadja”, of “vulgarity” and disrespecting the French language in her lyrics.

Dozens of pink-skirted can-can dancers provided a stunning splash of colour on the banks of the Seine in another standout moment.

The landmarks and architecture of the City of Light featured as a backdrop both to Friday’s show and will play the same role for much of the sport afterwards.