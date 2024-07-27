AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-07-27

Teams sail down Seine in rain-soaked Olympics opening ceremony

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2024 05:45am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: Thousands of Olympic competitors cruised down the River Seine in a spectacular opening ceremony for the Paris Games on Friday that celebrated French history and culture to the delight of a crowd undeterred by persistent rain.

For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony took place outside the main stadium with up to 7,000 athletes parading down the Seine past the historic monuments of the French capital.

In an ambitious, high-risk departure from past opening ceremonies, the athletes sailed in an armada of 85 boats instead of making the traditional walk around a running track.

Some 300,000 people watched in person from specially built stands on the river banks, and another 200,000 from overlooking balconies and apartments.

As tradition dictates, the Greek delegation had the honour of leading out the flotilla, as the cradle of the modern Olympic movement.

The show blended French culture and history while a pre-recorded cabaret-style segment from US pop star Lady Gaga featured prominently in the early stages of the parade.

Franco-Malian R&B superstar Aya Nakamura, the most listened to French-speaking singer in the world, also sang, defying criticism from far-right activists.

Critics had accused the 29-year-old singer, best known for her hit “Djadja”, of “vulgarity” and disrespecting the French language in her lyrics.

Dozens of pink-skirted can-can dancers provided a stunning splash of colour on the banks of the Seine in another standout moment.

The landmarks and architecture of the City of Light featured as a backdrop both to Friday’s show and will play the same role for much of the sport afterwards.

france Olympic opening ceremony Paris Olympics athletes Olympic Games Paris 2024

Comments

200 characters

Teams sail down Seine in rain-soaked Olympics opening ceremony

Far behind $17.619bn annual target: $9.811bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in FY24

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

Flood damaged houses in Sindh: ADB approves $400m concessional loan

Refinery project: Sinopec, Aramco not satisfied with PSO data

Nepra tells KE: ‘Load-shedding only when necessary’

Pakistan’s incidence of tax on salaried class 3 times higher than India’s: PBC

Reserved seats: PTI submits list of 67 women, 11 minority candidates

Gandapur says ‘won’t allow any operation’ in KP

5-member JIT to probe PTI social media’s campaign

SECP survey: Digital insurance premiums show dismal picture

Read more stories