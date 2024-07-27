AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-27

Indian rupee ends at record low

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2024 06:16am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee closed at an all-time low on Friday, pressured by strong dollar demand from local oil companies, likely related to month-end payments.

The rupee closed at 83.7275 against the US dollar, compared to its previous close of 83.6975. The currency was down about 0.1% week-on-week, extending its losing streak to the fourth straight week.

Volatility in the Chinese yuan, outflows from local equities following a hike in capital gains taxes on equities in the budget, and tepid risk appetite hurt the rupee this week, dragging it to record lows for four out of five trading sessions.

Given the recent a price action, a “buy on dips” bias is likely to persist on the dollar-rupee pair, a foreign exchange trader at a large private bank said. The trader expects the rupee to weaken to 83.80 over the next week.

Oil companies were “quite active on bid (on USD/INR),” but mild offers from state run banks were also present, a trader at a private bank said.

The dollar index was steady near 104.3. Asian currencies were mixed, with the yuan declining 0.3% while the Thai baht and Philippine peso gained. Investors now await the release of US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index data.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast that the core PCE, was unchanged at 0.1% month-on-month in June. “As we stand, (US) inflation still needs to show more signs of moderation. If it doesn’t, the markets may have to re-adjust their pricing of the pace of further rate cuts,” analysts at Societe Generale said in a note.

USD Indian rupee INR

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends at record low

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

China briefed about govt-IMF engagements

Refinery project: Sinopec, Aramco not satisfied with PSO data

Nepra tells KE: ‘Load-shedding only when necessary’

Reserved seats: PTI submits list of 67 women, 11 minority candidates

5-member JIT to probe PTI social media’s campaign

Gandapur says ‘won’t allow any operation’ in KP

SECP survey: Digital insurance premiums show dismal picture

Revival of PSM nearly impossible, NA panel told

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.17pc

Read more stories