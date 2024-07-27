Pakistan-Iran relations: Foreign policy experts hope Masoud will stay on positive course

ISLAMABAD: Foreign policy experts on Friday expressed the hope that the newly-elected Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian will continue on the positive trajectory in Pakistan-Iran relationship while following on his predecessor late President Raisi’s approach to further cement ties in areas of mutual interest, including trade and economy.

The Centre for Afghanistan Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a webinar, titled, “Elections in Iran: Regional and International Insights”.

Moderated by Amina Khan, director CAMEA, the event was addressed by Ambassador Riffat Masood, Pakistan’s Former Ambassador to Iran; Dr Nabi-Sonboli, senior research fellow at Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), Iran; Dr Flavius Caba Maria, president and director of the Political Department, Middle East Political and Economic Institute (MEPEI), Romania; Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, director general ISSI; Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, chairman BoG, ISSI; and Dr Murat Aslan, senior researcher SETA Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research, Turkiye.

In his remarks, Sohail Mahmood highlighted the importance of elections in Iran, particularly given the country’s regional and international significance.

He noted that the recent elections, held after the tragic demise of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian, resulted in Dr Pezeshkian winning in the run-off garnering over 16 million votes.

He said that the outcome was surprising to many, as Dr Pezeshkian was a relatively lesser known candidate and his previous two presidential attempts had been unsuccessful.

However, he pointed out, Dr Pezeshkianis a seasoned parliamentarian, former health minister, and distinguished academic and surgeon.

He added that Dr Pezeshkian's campaign focused on reform, national unity, and international engagement, with priorities like lifting of sanctions and reviving the nuclear agreement with the West.

Mahmood further stated that Dr Pezeshkian aims to balance relations with all countries, enhance regional partnerships, and explore economic and technological opportunities, adding that the President-elect had critiqued the U.S. stance on the nuclear issue – Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – (JCPOA) and called for recognition of Iran’s legitimate rights.

“Dr Pezeshkian’s success will depend on support from national stakeholders, and the Supreme Leader, and would be assisted by a highly experienced diplomat Dr Javad Zarif,” he added.

For Pakistan-Iran relations, Ambassador Mahmood stressed the potential for enhanced collaboration in trade and other sectors, continuing the positive and forward-looking trajectory set during late President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan.

Ambassador Riffat Masood highlighted Iran’s unique governance structure, with the supreme leader holding the ultimate authority. She emphasised that preserving the theocratic system was at the core of this structure for ensuring stability and security.

Ambassador Masood also dilated on the severe impact of sanctions, the JCPOA deadlock, and intensified opposition to Israel and the US due to regional conflicts like Gaza. These factors influenced the election, leading to the rise of reformists and increased calls for economic reforms, social justice, and reduced international isolation.

Amina Khan, in her remarks noted that while Dr Pezeshkian has made promises to moderate Iran’s conservative outlook, improve relations with the region and the West alike, including calls for negotiations as well as the potential revival of the JCPOA.

She emphasised that under former President Raisi, Pakistan-Iran enjoyed strong ties which saw significant developments such as the opening of border markets and a shift towards barter trade to deepen bilateral economic collaboration.

Dr Nabi-Sonboli noted that Dr Pezeshkian’s victory was unexpected and signifies a slight shift from the previous administration, where major changes are unlikely. He added that the president-elect is expected to continue existing policies with moderate adjustments, focusing on national unity and forming a diverse government - which will signify a mix of change and continuity.

He noted that Dr Pezeshkian’s commitment to peace and diplomacy links economic development with regional stability, which will create opportunities to enhance Iran-Pakistan trade ties and address sectarian divides.

Dr Flavius Caba Maria discussed the presidential process, noting that the core foreign policy principles are unlikely to change, though renewed nuclear negotiations are possible. He highlighted President-elect Dr Pezeshkian's likely focus on deeper ties with China, Russia, and BRICS+, and his commitment to national reconciliation in the Middle East, marking a new era which will bring both progress and challenges for Iran.

Dr Murat Aslan highlighted the long-standing stability of Turkish-Iranian relations since the 1639 Treaty of Zuhab. He noted Turkish influence in Iran's ruling elite and emphasized the 1979 Revolution’s initial broad inclusion before conservative control.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood said that he expects limited changes, as the final authority remains unchanged, with existing regional policies continuing and some improvements possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024