One-window facilities: 40 counters to work in BOI BFC: Aleem

ISLAMABAD: A Business Facilitation Center (BFC) being established under the banner of the Board of Investment (BOI), where business community will get one-window facilities and their problems of business-related departments resolved.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan visited the under-construction Business Facilitation Center where he issued instructions that the quality and speed of work on this business center with the collaboration of BOI and CDA be improved.

Aleem Khan directed the change in the layout plan of the Business Facilitation Center and directed that 40 counters will work simultaneously to solve the problems of businessmen in this center while for this purpose competent officers educated from universities should be deputed on these desks to attend the business community.

He said that this facility center should be a model institution as more such centers will be built later on this pattern.

Aleem Khan further said that apart from Islamabad, businessmen from other provinces should also be given facilities in this center and the BOI should work practically to help the business community beyond the old traditional methods.

He said that business facilitation building of this center should be in line with the modern requirements where there should be an excellent coffee shop facility for the businessmen visiting the center along with internet and other facilities.

Aleem Khan was briefed by Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on the construction of the business center and assured all possible support from the CDA and told that early completion will be made as per directions.

Federal Secretary for BOI, Abdul Rahim Qureshi and senior officers highlighted the important aspects of the under-construction Business Facilitation Center, on which, Aleem Khan said this center should be made more spacious for the convenience of the business community and make it much comfortable where the businessmen do not face difficulties including car parking.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024