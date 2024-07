KARACHI: The mother of Business Recorder (BR) senior sub-editor Muhammad Rafi passed away yesterday after a prolonged illness. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Binori Town Masjid, which was attended by a large number of people. Karachi Press Club (KPC) office-bearers and BR staffers have expressed their heartfelt condolences on her death.

May Almighty God grant her family members fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Aameen

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024