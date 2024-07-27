AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-27

ABHI attends global conference in China

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2024 06:18am

KARACHI: ABHI, an embedded finance platform, was honoured to be invited to participate in the 2024 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing, China as part of the Ministry of IT and Telecom Pakistan delegation along with other Pakistan’s leading startups.

The four-day conference, themed “Embarking on a New Era of Digital Intelligence: Sharing a New Future of Digital Economy,” gathered industry leaders, top academics, think tanks, and policymakers from around the world. Ali Ladhubhai COO & Cofounder of ABHI participated in the 2024 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing.

“This participation holds significant importance for ABHI as it reaffirms ABHI’s position as a key player in shaping the digital economy landscape in the region, leveraging international platforms to bring global best practices and innovative solutions back home”, Ali Ladhubhai said.

He informed that the key highlights from the conference included the Digital Economy Experience Week, Digital Night, and Achievement Release Conference, which showcased comprehensive application scenarios to expand the digital economy’s development pattern and stimulate digital consumption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Abhi 2024 Global Digital Economy Conference Ministry of IT and Telecom Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

ABHI attends global conference in China

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

China briefed about govt-IMF engagements

Refinery project: Sinopec, Aramco not satisfied with PSO data

Nepra tells KE: ‘Load-shedding only when necessary’

Reserved seats: PTI submits list of 67 women, 11 minority candidates

5-member JIT to probe PTI social media’s campaign

Gandapur says ‘won’t allow any operation’ in KP

SECP survey: Digital insurance premiums show dismal picture

Revival of PSM nearly impossible, NA panel told

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.17pc

Read more stories