ABHI attends global conference in China

KARACHI: ABHI, an embedded finance platform, was honoured to be invited to participate in the 2024 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing, China as part of the Ministry of IT and Telecom Pakistan delegation along with other Pakistan’s leading startups.

The four-day conference, themed “Embarking on a New Era of Digital Intelligence: Sharing a New Future of Digital Economy,” gathered industry leaders, top academics, think tanks, and policymakers from around the world. Ali Ladhubhai COO & Cofounder of ABHI participated in the 2024 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing.

“This participation holds significant importance for ABHI as it reaffirms ABHI’s position as a key player in shaping the digital economy landscape in the region, leveraging international platforms to bring global best practices and innovative solutions back home”, Ali Ladhubhai said.

He informed that the key highlights from the conference included the Digital Economy Experience Week, Digital Night, and Achievement Release Conference, which showcased comprehensive application scenarios to expand the digital economy’s development pattern and stimulate digital consumption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024