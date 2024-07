KARACHI: Police sprung into action and arrested as many as 17 people in raids on Friday conducted at several locations in relation to an armed clash that killed five people in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza has said that the police have recovered weapons from three suspects during the raids.

At least five people were killed and two others sustained injuries when two groups of the Bugti tribe clashed in the city’s posh area.