APNS greets new Info Secy

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has welcomed and congratulated Ambreen Jan on her appointment as Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of APNS have hoped that during her tenure as Secretary Information Ms. Ambreen would protect and safeguard the freedom of press and address the problems of print media. They are confident that during her tenure, the print media would continue to enjoy good relations with the Ministry and the government as existed during the tenure of Ms. Shahera Shahid, the outgoing Secretary Information.

The APNS office-bearer hoped that issues pertaining to the print media which are still pending would be addressed. These include the implementation of already approved increase in government advertising rates, increase in the quantum of Government advertising and payments of long outstanding dues so that the print media could face the liquidity crunch.

