Minister for adopting latest technologies

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has emphasised the need for adopting the latest technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), in a revolutionary manner to align with modern digital economies.

The minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting in P-Block Secretariat on Friday. He said the draft of AI National Plan has been prepared which needs to be shared with all the stakeholders for their inputs. He said input should also be sought on it from overseas Pakistanis.

He also highlighted the diverse applications of AI in various fields, including health, education and agriculture, saying its use can bring many benefits.

He said China is willing to help Pakistan develop human resource in this field.

