AGL 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.45%)
AIRLINK 107.62 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.42%)
BOP 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
DCL 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
DFML 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
DGKC 88.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
FFBL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
FFL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUBC 149.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.42%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
NBP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.81%)
OGDC 130.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.61%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.57%)
PRL 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
PTC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
SEARL 54.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.54%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TOMCL 36.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.71%)
TPLP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
UNITY 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 8,269 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.31%)
BR30 26,072 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 78,430 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.05%)
KSE30 25,194 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.02%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka to hold presidential election on Sept 21, govt notice says

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2024 10:34am

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will vote on Sept. 21 to elect a new president, a government notice said on Friday, a crucial contest that is expected to determine the future of reforms in the South Asian island nation weathering its worst financial crisis in decades.

Nominations for the election have to be submitted on Aug. 15, the notice added.

Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe is widely expected to run in the election, with almost 17 million of Sri Lanka’s 22 million population eligible to vote.

Wickremesinghe, 75, took office in July 2022 after widespread protests caused by the debilitating financial crisis forced his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and later resign.

Parliament elected Wickremesinghe to serve out the rest of the five year-term vacated by Rajapaksa who was elected in November 2019.

Helped by a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme, Wickremesinghe has stitched back the shattered economy, bringing down inflation from a steep 70% in September 2022 to 1.7% in June, strengthening the rupee and rebuilding previously decimated foreign exchange reserves.

Sri Lanka’s economy is expected to grow 3% in 2024 after shrinking 2.3% last year and 7.3% during the height of the crisis.

Bilateral creditors including Japan, China, and India signed up to a $10 billion debt rework last month, which gave Colombo breathing space to defer repayments for four years and save $5 billion.

But Sri Lanka still has to put the finishing touches on a preliminary agreement with bondholders on restructuring $12.5 billion of debt ahead of a third IMF review later this year.

Higher taxes imposed under the IMF programme, prolonged inflation, and a stagnant job market caused by the grinding crisis has plunged a quarter of the population into poverty and pushed thousands to migrate.

Sri Lanka inflation rises to 2.4% on year in June

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake who heads the Marxist-leaning Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) are expected to tap into this discontent as they make their presidential bids.

Both Premadasa and Dissanayake have publicly said that they will look at revamping the IMF programme to reduce the cost of living pressures on Sri Lankans and ease the country’s debt repayment burden.

Sri Lanka’s recovery is still very fragile and attempts to reverse the reforms could precipitate a new crisis, analysts say.

Sri Lanka scraps plan to sell loss-making national airline

The new government will need to ensure the reforms are taken forward and concluded to transform the economy and put it on a positive track, they say.

Sri Lanka International Monetary fund Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sajith Premadasa President Ranil Wickremesinghe Sri Lanka’s central bank South Asian island nation Sri Lanka presidential election Rajapaksa

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka to hold presidential election on Sept 21, govt notice says

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Oil edges up on strong US GDP data but Asia economic woes limit gains

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

Read more stories