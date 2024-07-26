Forex reserves fall by $369m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign reserves declined by $ 369 million during the last week due to external debt servicing.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 14.335 billion as of July 19, 2024 compared to $ 14.704 billion as of July 12, 2024.

During the week under review, SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 397 million to $ 9.027 billion due to external debt repayments. However, Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks rose by $ 28.4 million to $ 5.308 billion end of the last week up from $ 5.280 billion a week earlier.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024