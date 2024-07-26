Omar asks nation to get ready for new elections

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub said on Thursday that the party founding chairman Imran Khan has asked the nation “to get ready for new elections.”

Talking to journalists, Ayub, who is also PTI secretary general said that “the nation should get ready for new elections because they will lead to the country's development.”

“The incumbent regime has failed and has pushed the military against PTI and the masses,” noting that Imran Khan urged the nation to get ready for fresh elections.

He relayed Imran Khan’s message to army chief General Asim Munir, claiming that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the incumbent regime aim to create a rift between the Pakistan Army and PTI.

“The army chief should understand that Shehbaz Sharif [prime minister] wants to pit the military and the masses against each other,” he added.

He claimed that 90 percent masses stand behind PTI.

He also pointed out the alleged disappearance of footage from the May 9 protests at the Corps Commander’s House and GHQ.

Ayub noted that footage from the March 14 raid at Zaman Park and the March 18 incident at the judicial complex is also missing, which he explained, has prompted Imran to seek legal action.

He stated that the Islamabad commissioner had cancelled PTI’s rally permit, but PTI plans to hold another rally on August 5, led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

He said that during the meeting with the party supremo, PTI members proposed names for reserved seats to Imran, who suggested that women who stood firm during challenging times should be given these seats.

Kanwal Shauzab will finalise the details, he added.

Ayub stated that the press conference held by the DG ISPR highlighted the government's failure.

“The DG ISPR had to address a presser as both the interior and foreign ministers were missing and this is the reason the DG ISPR had to speak on their behalf,” he regretted.

He also called for the Chief Election Commissioner and provincial commissioners to resign, accusing them of misinterpreting the apex court's decision.

At a hunger strike camp outside the Parliament House, Ayub emphasised that General Asim Munir should understand the government's attempt to pit the military against PTI and the people.

The symbolic hunger strike of the party continued for the third consecutive day. The participants said that they would continue the strike till Imran Khan and other party leaders are released from the jails.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024