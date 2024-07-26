Highways construction, identification of new projects: Minister for setting up priorities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment (BOI) Abdul Aleem Khan chaired a high-level meeting of the National Highways Authority (NHA), in which, he directed to setup priorities for the construction of highways and identification of new projects.

He observed that there would be no compromise on the quality of construction of highways and roads so the NHA chairman should depute honest and competent officers for the projects.

Federal Minister for Communications further said that the real problem is the funds as just spending money is not a miracle so government departments have to take steps to raise their income.

Aleem Khan further said that the officers of the NHA should take advantage of their abilities and expertise to develop a model of working on projects in other countries as well so that the annual income of the NHA can be increased.

Regarding the construction of highways and roads in the northern region, Aleem Khan said that the construction of the Gilgit-Khunjrab Motorway could prove to be a “Game Changer” by providing access to China and Central Asian States, similarly land connectivity through road and rail up to Gwadar is of very important.

In the meeting, the federal minister was given a detailed briefing on the “Gilgit Package” including the construction of Gilgit to Chitral, Shandoor, Mansehra and other roads by NHA on which Federal Minister Aleem Khan said that increasing the security and facilities on the highways will also enhance the number of tourists and travelling citizens.

It was informed in the meeting that this year NHA will get additional funds of 23 billion rupees including the construction of new toll plazas and their functioning.

The projects of NHA in the four provinces were discussed in detail and some important decisions were taken in this high-level meeting.

Meanwhile, Australia's High Commissioner Neil Hawkins called on Aleem Khan to discuss the ongoing privatisation process, investment issues and bilateral relations.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that various institutions including PIA, House Building Finance Corporation and First Women Bank are being privatized can be managed by the private sector and made profitable.

Aleem Khan told Australia's High Commissioner Hawkins that there is ample scope for foreign investment in Pakistan for which encouraging discussions are being held with different countries.

Australian High Commissioner Hawkins discussed various matters of mutual interest.

