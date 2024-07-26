ECO SG meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Khusrav Noziri, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House Thursday, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The outgoing Secretary General apprised the Prime Minister about ECO’s initiatives and activities as well as his reform agenda to revitalize ECO during his tenure.

The prime minister appreciated the secretary general’s efforts and contributions to promote ECO as a regional platform for cooperation and extended best wishes for his future endeavours.

He noted with pleasure that Ambassador Noziri was a graduate of Pakistan’s Foreign Service Academy.

The prime minister also conveyed his warm wishes for President Emomali Rahmon, president of Tajikistan.

The prime minister reaffirmed his commitment that Pakistan would continue to lend its full support to ECO in enhancing intra-regional trade among ECO countries as well as on the ECO reforms agenda. In this regard, he highlighted the significance of

“ECO Vision 2025”, signed during the 2017 ECO Summit in Islamabad under then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, as an important document for the ECO.

The prime minister also stated that Pakistan was proud that the incoming Secretary General of ECO would be Dr Asad Majeed Khan, former foreign secretary of Pakistan.

The secretary general conveyed his gratitude for Pakistan’s consistent support to him during his tenure as secretary general ECO.

