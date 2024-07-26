AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-26

ECO SG meets PM

Press Release Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Khusrav Noziri, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House Thursday, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The outgoing Secretary General apprised the Prime Minister about ECO’s initiatives and activities as well as his reform agenda to revitalize ECO during his tenure.

The prime minister appreciated the secretary general’s efforts and contributions to promote ECO as a regional platform for cooperation and extended best wishes for his future endeavours.

He noted with pleasure that Ambassador Noziri was a graduate of Pakistan’s Foreign Service Academy.

The prime minister also conveyed his warm wishes for President Emomali Rahmon, president of Tajikistan.

The prime minister reaffirmed his commitment that Pakistan would continue to lend its full support to ECO in enhancing intra-regional trade among ECO countries as well as on the ECO reforms agenda. In this regard, he highlighted the significance of

“ECO Vision 2025”, signed during the 2017 ECO Summit in Islamabad under then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, as an important document for the ECO.

The prime minister also stated that Pakistan was proud that the incoming Secretary General of ECO would be Dr Asad Majeed Khan, former foreign secretary of Pakistan.

The secretary general conveyed his gratitude for Pakistan’s consistent support to him during his tenure as secretary general ECO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECO Summit PM Shehbaz Sharif ECO ECO SG Ambassador Khusrav Noziri

Comments

200 characters

ECO SG meets PM

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

News industry: Govt has paid off Rs1.6bn dues, NA panel told

SC bench rules: Respondents not entitled to claim refund of special excise duty

Read more stories