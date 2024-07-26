AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
2024-07-26

Dar holds telephonic conversions with Filippo Grandi

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar had a telephone conversation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Thursday and discussed matters related to Pakistan-UNHCR cooperation.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the recent attacks and violent demonstrations (by Afghani diaspora) against Pakistan’s Diplomatic Missions in Frankfurt, London and Brussels also came under discussion.

It added that the High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s traditional hospitality towards Afghan refugees, in particular the recent decision by the Government of Pakistan to extend the validity of PoR cards.

It stated that the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and the High Commissioner agreed to continue to work together to advance Pakistan-UNHCR cooperation and find lasting solution to the issue of Afghan refugees, building on the discussions held during the recent visit of the High Commissioner to Pakistan in early July 2024 and today’s telephone conversation.



