US must adjust its post-9/11 mindset: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD: ISSI-BNU International Conference on “Strengthening Pakistan-US Relations” featured keynote address by Donald Blome, US Ambassador to Pakistan, said a press release.

The conference was attended by a large number of diplomats, practitioners, and academics, showcasing significant interest and engagement.

Following the inaugural session, two separate panel discussions took place. These discussions focused on key drivers of Pakistan-US ties; addressed contemporary challenges in the bilateral, regional, and global contexts; and identified opportunities for mutually beneficial relations, economic partnership, security cooperation, and regional dynamics.

The first session, chaired by Ambassador Tehmina Janjua, former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, focused on Pakistan-US bilateral relations. Ambassador Zamir Akram emphasised realism in the relationship, noting its cyclical nature driven by tactical interests and shaped by external factors. He highlighted the need for substantive engagement in trade and investment.

Ambassador Robin Raphel, former senior US diplomat, praised efforts to stabilize the relationship through dialogues and visits, allowing for candid discussions on divergent issues. She called for enhancing economic opportunities and targeted US assistance in areas like higher education, technology, and green energy.

Ambassador Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, former Pakistan’s Ambassador to US, discussed the limited progress in Pakistan-US relations over the past 15 years, emphasizing the importance of enhancing Pakistan's criminal justice system and setting achievable goals to reduce ‘noise’ in – bilateral relations.

Vaseem Anvar, former president, American Business Forum, emphasised the need for a sustainable economic partnership, recommending strengthening diplomatic ties, improving infrastructure, and adopting technology to enhance supply chain management and reduce costs. The session concluded with a question and answer segment.

In the second session, Ambassador Mansoor Khan highlighted the evolving Pakistan-US bilateral relations over the past 75 years, noting historical support and shared challenges. He emphasized geo-economic initiatives like CASA 1000 and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the potential for mutual benefit.

Mosharraf Zaidi, prominent commentator, emphasized that Pakistan-US bilateral relations should be de-hyphenated from Afghanistan, India, and China. Further, he stressed the need for Pakistan to diversify its foreign relations, notably with Japan and Italy, and leverage its strategic importance in Central Asia.

Michael Kugelman, renowned US expert at Woodrow Wilson Centre, noted the need for modest expectations in US-Pakistan cooperation due to geopolitical non-alignments. He identified potential areas for collaboration, including Afghanistan, counterterrorism, and Central Asia connectivity projects.

Dr Huma Baqai, prominent academic, highlighted the fluctuating nature of the 77-year-old relationship between Pakistan and the US, influenced by the rise of China and shifting US priorities. She emphasized the need for a diplomatic approach and a strategy of "hedging" to maximize Pakistan's geopolitical options.

Dr Rabia Akhtar, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lahore, discussed the strategic complexities and challenges in Pakistan-U.S. relations amidst regional and global dynamics. She underscored the importance of mitigating escalation, enhancing multilateral trade, and adopting holistic security policies to ensure long-term stability.

In his remarks at the concluding session, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed emphasized on recognizing new realities in the global order with a global shift from West to East and stressed that Pakistan must navigate this new order in line with its core interests. He further noted historical events, including the Afghan Jihad and the war on terror and their impact on bilateral relations.

Moving forward, both nations must learn from past mistakes. Pakistan should improve its relations with neighbouring countries like Afghanistan and Iran, while the US must adjust its post-9/11 mindset.

The ideological stance of viewing China as an enemy is unproductive. Future geopolitical shifts, as well as potential return of Donald Trump as US President, could influence the dynamics of this partnership.

Ultimately, Pakistan's unique position makes it a vital partner for the US, as highlighted by President Ayub Khan's quote emphasizing the economic and strategic importance of maintaining relations with both the US and China.

In his remarks, Dr Moeed Yusuf, vice chancellor BNU, stated that Pakistan sits at a critical crossroads geographically and must focus on economic security and positive interdependence with all states. He noted that perceptions of the Pakistan-US relationship are worse than reality and stressed the need for both countries to address this issue moving forward.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Board of Governors ISSI, commended ISSI and BNU for holding a fruitful discussion on an important subject and emphasized the importance of building on the accomplishments of the US-Pakistan partnership. He concluded by noting that while the relationship has seen ups and downs, the potential for mutual benefit remains significant and must be pursued with dedication and strategic foresight.

