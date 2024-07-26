AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
Jul 26, 2024

Shahnawaz Dahani rules out of Pak Shaheens’ Darwin tour

Published July 26, 2024

LAHORE: Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the Pakistan Shaheens’ Darwin tour after picking up a back injury.

Dahani will miss the second four-dayer against Bangladesh-A starting from Friday and the white-ball leg of the Darwin tour, which involves two one-day matches and the Top End T20 Series.

The 25-year-old fast bowler, who picked up four wickets against Bangladesh-A in first four-day match, will return to Pakistan immediately and will be assessed by the medical panel before starting the rehabilitation process.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Mubasir Khan has been added to the white ball squad as cover for Dahani. Khurram Shahzad, who was set to return after the completion of two four-day match series against Bangladesh-A, will now be available for selection in the two one-day matches against Northern Territory Strike and Bangladesh A on 4 and 6 August, respectively.

