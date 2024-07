KARACHI: The local gold prices on Thursday slumped with the global bullion value going down below $2400 an ounce, traders said.

Prices of gold per tola nosedived by Rs2300 to Rs250500 and Rs1972 to Rs214763. Silver was traded for Rs2860 per tola and Rs2452 per 10 grams, down by Rs60 and Rs51.44, respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024