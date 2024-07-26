NBP says committed to expanding loan facility for youth

KARACHI: Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) expressed his commitment to enhancing loan accessibility for unemployed youth, during a productive meeting with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Bank’s Head Office.

Governor Kundi was welcomed by Rehmat Ali Hasnie, and Farooq Hasan, Executive Vice President – Divisional Head Govt. of Pakistan & Specialized Agencies.

The meeting fostered a productive discussion on NBP’s role in supporting economic development and enhancing customer service.

Governor Kundi commended NBP’s role as a national pillar and emphasized the need for initiatives that support aspiring entrepreneurs and streamline services for vulnerable groups.

