Jul 26, 2024
Markets Print 2024-07-26

24-hour gas holiday for industries, CNG stations

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:21am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 24-hours Gas Holiday for all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00, on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC’s system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system, SSGC said.

Pursuant to clause # 14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by OGRA and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved sectoral priority order, in force for gas load management, all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain close for twenty-four (24) hours from 08:00am on Sunday, July 28, 2024 to 08:00am on Monday, July 29, 2024.

“SSGC will take strict action against any industry found violating this Gas Holiday Period and subsequently their gas supplies will be disconnected for at least seven (07) days.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGRA SSGC CNG stations gas holiday

