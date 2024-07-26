AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
‘7th ISEM Pakistan Solar Exhibition’ inaugurated

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:21am

KARACHI: Extremely heartening and vibrant participation from solar industry marked the commencement of the highly anticipated 7th ISEM Pakistan Solar Exhibition and Conference at the Expo Centre Karachi. The event, inaugurated by Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning & Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday, promises to be a significant gathering for professionals, stakeholders, and enthusiasts within the solar energy sector in Pakistan and across the globe.

The three-day exhibition, running until Sunday, has drawn the participation of various leading solar companies showcasing their innovative products and solutions.

With a focus on sustainable energy practices, the event aims to promote awareness, foster industry collaborations, and drive the adoption of solar energy technologies across Pakistan.

Speaking as the chief guest, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah emphasised the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for sustainable energy initiatives, encouraging private sector investment, and promoting technological advancements in solar energy production and distribution.

The Minister said that the Sindh government plans to establish solar parks to contribute electricity to the national grid. This initiative aims to provide up to 100 units of free electricity to consumers in the province. Shah emphasized that the Govt. is committed to preventing taxes on solar power. He also added that the province of Sindh is extremely fertile and rich in natural resources in the energy sector and is extremely suitable for domestic and foreign investment.

This Solar Exhibition serve as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and researchers to exchange ideas, discuss emerging trends, and explore avenues for collaboration.

Visitors to the exhibition can explore a wide range of solar products and solutions, including solar panels, inverters, energy storage systems, and solar-powered appliances. Exhibiting companies are showcasing their latest advancements in solar technology, highlighting the efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of solar energy solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The event’s location at the Expo Centre Karachi provides a central hub for industry stakeholders to converge, engage in meaningful dialogue, and forge partnerships that can contribute to Pakistan’s sustainable energy goals. With growing global interest in renewable energy sources, the International Solar Energy Meet underscore the country’s commitment to leveraging solar power as a key driver of economic and environmental sustainability.

