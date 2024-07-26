WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 25, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-Jul-24 23-Jul-24 22-Jul-24 19-Jul-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103684 0.103709 0.103656 0.103782
Euro 0.8183 0.819304 0.820913 0.821364
Japanese yen 0.00484012 0.00481383 0.00478857 0.00479246
U.K. pound 0.973655 0.973396 0.975663 0.974587
U.S. dollar 0.754333 0.754424 0.753961 0.754237
Algerian dinar 0.00560042 0.00560679 0.005607 0.00560929
Australian dollar 0.497483 0.500409 0.502364 0.505414
Botswana pula 0.0554435 0.055601 0.0554915 0.0555873
Brazilian real 0.135199 0.135624 0.135808
Brunei dollar 0.560551 0.561202 0.560566 0.561105
Canadian dollar 0.547955 0.548136 0.549455
Chilean peso 0.000796811 0.000794884 0.000798882 0.000802252
Czech koruna 0.0321636 0.0322873 0.0325193 0.0325172
Danish krone 0.109811 0.110018 0.110088
Indian rupee 0.00901204 0.00901747 0.00901162 0.00901761
Israeli New Shekel 0.207977 0.20806 0.207646 0.205963
Korean won 0.000544605 0.000543298 0.000543748 0.000546588
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46796 2.46907 2.46675
Malaysian ringgit 0.161406 0.161495 0.160982 0.161248
Mauritian rupee 0.0160479 0.0161168 0.0160727 0.0160678
Mexican peso 0.0416839 0.0420956 0.041909
New Zealand dollar 0.44781 0.450429 0.452829 0.454616
Norwegian krone 0.0685228 0.0684838 0.0688889 0.0694573
Omani rial 1.96209 1.96089
Peruvian sol 0.20111 0.201884
Philippine peso 0.0129116 0.0129218 0.0129452
Polish zloty 0.19098 0.191697 0.191813 0.191135
Qatari riyal 0.207234 0.207259
Russian ruble 0.00864184 0.00858916 0.00856887
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201155 0.20118 0.201056
Singapore dollar 0.560551 0.561202 0.560566 0.561105
South African rand 0.0410374 0.0410439 0.0413093 0.0411028
Swedish krona 0.070185 0.0705889 0.0707462
Swiss franc 0.850528 0.846621 0.849534 0.847934
Thai baht 0.0208899 0.02081 0.0208192
Trinidadian dollar 0.111454 0.111391 0.111737
U.A.E. dirham 0.205425 0.205299
Uruguayan peso 0.0187794 0.0187945 0.0186443
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
