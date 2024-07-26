WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 25, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Jul-24 23-Jul-24 22-Jul-24 19-Jul-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103684 0.103709 0.103656 0.103782 Euro 0.8183 0.819304 0.820913 0.821364 Japanese yen 0.00484012 0.00481383 0.00478857 0.00479246 U.K. pound 0.973655 0.973396 0.975663 0.974587 U.S. dollar 0.754333 0.754424 0.753961 0.754237 Algerian dinar 0.00560042 0.00560679 0.005607 0.00560929 Australian dollar 0.497483 0.500409 0.502364 0.505414 Botswana pula 0.0554435 0.055601 0.0554915 0.0555873 Brazilian real 0.135199 0.135624 0.135808 Brunei dollar 0.560551 0.561202 0.560566 0.561105 Canadian dollar 0.547955 0.548136 0.549455 Chilean peso 0.000796811 0.000794884 0.000798882 0.000802252 Czech koruna 0.0321636 0.0322873 0.0325193 0.0325172 Danish krone 0.109811 0.110018 0.110088 Indian rupee 0.00901204 0.00901747 0.00901162 0.00901761 Israeli New Shekel 0.207977 0.20806 0.207646 0.205963 Korean won 0.000544605 0.000543298 0.000543748 0.000546588 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46796 2.46907 2.46675 Malaysian ringgit 0.161406 0.161495 0.160982 0.161248 Mauritian rupee 0.0160479 0.0161168 0.0160727 0.0160678 Mexican peso 0.0416839 0.0420956 0.041909 New Zealand dollar 0.44781 0.450429 0.452829 0.454616 Norwegian krone 0.0685228 0.0684838 0.0688889 0.0694573 Omani rial 1.96209 1.96089 Peruvian sol 0.20111 0.201884 Philippine peso 0.0129116 0.0129218 0.0129452 Polish zloty 0.19098 0.191697 0.191813 0.191135 Qatari riyal 0.207234 0.207259 Russian ruble 0.00864184 0.00858916 0.00856887 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201155 0.20118 0.201056 Singapore dollar 0.560551 0.561202 0.560566 0.561105 South African rand 0.0410374 0.0410439 0.0413093 0.0411028 Swedish krona 0.070185 0.0705889 0.0707462 Swiss franc 0.850528 0.846621 0.849534 0.847934 Thai baht 0.0208899 0.02081 0.0208192 Trinidadian dollar 0.111454 0.111391 0.111737 U.A.E. dirham 0.205425 0.205299 Uruguayan peso 0.0187794 0.0187945 0.0186443 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

