AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,272 Decreased By -134.4 (-1.6%)
BR30 26,048 Decreased By -405.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 25, 2024
Markets

Major Gulf markets retreat on weak oil

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 03:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf retreated in early trade on Thursday following a decline in oil prices, although the Abu Dhabi index bucked the trend.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 1% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.1% decline in the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - eased, as concerns over weak demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer, and expectations of a nearing ceasefire deal in the Middle East overcame gains in the previous session after draws in U.S. inventories.

This year, China’s oil imports and refinery runs have trended lower than in 2023 on weaker fuel demand amid sluggish economic growth, according to government data.

Major Gulf markets mixed; Saudi extends losses

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.4%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank falling 1.3%.

Among other losers, Parkin Company, which oversees public parking operations in the Emirates, declined 3% ahead of its earnings announcement on Friday.

The Qatari benchmark shed 0.6%, with Qatar Islamic Bank falling 1.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.6% increase in conglomerate International Holding.

However, the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender by assets, First Abu Dhabi Bank, fell 1.1% after reporting a 1% rise in second quarter net profit.

Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Major Gulf markets

