Jul 25, 2024
Snoop Dogg to learn new tricks in Paris Olympics coverage

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 02:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

American rapper Snoop Dogg said he is ready to learn “some new tricks” when he collaborates with Gen Z social media influencers to showcase the Paris Olympics to a younger generation.

The 52-year-old hip hop legend-turned special correspondent for NBCUniversal has become a cornerstone of the media company’s effort to energize its coverage of the Games and inject pop culture and celebrity into the U.S. broadcast.

He will explore Paris landmarks, attend competitions and provide regular reports during the network’s prime-time coverage.

“I have a house full of Gen Z,” Snoop said during a press briefing, referring to his children and grandchildren. “I love getting on the same page with them. I’m an old dog who can learn new tricks.”

NBCUniversal is sending 27 influencers to the Olympics to film their own content for platforms including Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube to reach young fans who have grown up consuming content on their phones.

Snoop Dogg to be Paris Olympics special correspondent for NBC

Snoop said viewers will see him embed with Team USA athletes, try out the sports himself and highlight athletes’ personal stories.

“It’s going to be a little more insightful, because I’ve spent time with these athletes and some of their families as well,” he said.

The rapper will also be among the torchbearers to carry the Olympic flame in its final stretch before the opening ceremony on Friday.

“I look at this as a prestigious opportunity. I’ll be on my best behavior,” Snoop said.

