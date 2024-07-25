AGL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
Those who stole CCTV footage are real culprits: IK

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 25, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Wednesday said a narrative has been created with an agenda to accuse him of inciting the public to protest during the May 9 riots last year.

In a statement released on X, formerly Twitter, he clarified that in the nearly three-decade history of PTI, there has never been an instance of violent protests.

“Over the past two and a half years, the worst tactics were used against PTI to incite violence,” he added.

IK says ‘they’ are planning to prosecute him

Khan further revealed that his residence was attacked twice last year. On one occasion, he recalled, during his court appearance, there was a deliberate plan to assassinate him by deploying plainclothes.

On May 9, he explained that the masses were incited by the humiliating abduction of a former prime minister and the leader of Pakistan’s largest and most popular political party, which could have led to a major incident.

He added that PTI’s political training does not include elements of violence and the party believes in political, constitutional, and legal struggles.

Imran Khan claimed that May 9 was a false flag operation, adding “those who stole the CCTV footage of May 9 are the real culprits of that day.”

“Their intellect is such that they compare the May 9 incident to the Capitol Hill protest in the USA, where a thorough investigation and review of CCTV footage led to the punishment of only those involved, without implicating the entire Republican Party,” he added.

